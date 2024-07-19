Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 216,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

