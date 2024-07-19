Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $247,721,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

