Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,278,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

