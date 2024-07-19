Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,295. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.