Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 713,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,501. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.