Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shutterstock worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 30.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,173,000 after buying an additional 422,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,578,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after buying an additional 671,995 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 353,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,071. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

