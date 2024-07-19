Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 1,012,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

