Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.92. 404,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,436. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.