Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 391,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,476. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

