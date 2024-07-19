Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.63. 531,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.