Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,185,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 172,703 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. 30,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,467. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

