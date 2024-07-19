Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,314. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

