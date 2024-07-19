Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

STZ traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $245.45. The company had a trading volume of 774,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

