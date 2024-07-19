Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. 1,181,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,271. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

