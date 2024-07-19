Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.67), with a volume of 63095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.66).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
