KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
KLXE opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.53). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
