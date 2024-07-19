KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.53). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.