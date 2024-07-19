Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading 14.8% Higher

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Konecranes Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

