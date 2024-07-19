Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 166,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,575. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.