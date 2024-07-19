Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 311,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

