Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.12. 280,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.04 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

