Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,973 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,630,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,948,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
