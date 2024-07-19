Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,958 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
GILD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. 911,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,800. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
