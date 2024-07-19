Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,775. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

