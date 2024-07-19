Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

