Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,122. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

