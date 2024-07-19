Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 298,650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000.

Shares of FTRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1896 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

