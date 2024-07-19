Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,507,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,898,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSPS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 11,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a market cap of $419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.