Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $729.74. The company had a trading volume of 66,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $759.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.