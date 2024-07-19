Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,990. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $92.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

