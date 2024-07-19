Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000.

SCHK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 7,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

