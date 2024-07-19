Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $709,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,726,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

