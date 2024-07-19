Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. 236,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,842. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $114.48.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

