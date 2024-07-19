Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000.

NYSE FLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.89. 6,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,175. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0897 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

