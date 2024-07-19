Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 31,172 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.