Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.41. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,349. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $889.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

