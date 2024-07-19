Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,882 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 47,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,599. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

