Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,088 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Allan Corp purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 90,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 483,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,868. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

