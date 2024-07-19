Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 3,536,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

