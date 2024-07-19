Kure Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kure Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

