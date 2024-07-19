Kure Advisory LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 294,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

