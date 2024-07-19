Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 689,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,868. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

