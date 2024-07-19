Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 109.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

