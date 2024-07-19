Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.71 and traded as high as C$26.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$26.52, with a volume of 223,911 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

