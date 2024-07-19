Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $550.22. 369,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,670. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $569.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

