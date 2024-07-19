Ledyard National Bank Has $509,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.27% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,741. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

