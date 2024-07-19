Ledyard National Bank Invests $205,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %
GD traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $289.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.76. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
