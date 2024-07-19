Ledyard National Bank Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,796,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,357,687,000 after acquiring an additional 480,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of META traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.28. 9,600,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,224,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

