Ledyard National Bank Sells 524 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.68.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

