LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $49.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.