Leo Wealth LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

